AirTrain Service Resumes At Newark Airport, Buses Being Used To Help With Crowding

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain lost power Friday, leading to long lines on what is already one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Port Authority officials said the AirTrain stalled between Terminals B and C around 3:15 p.m.
About 45 minutes later, the AirTrain was evacuated without incident.
The AirTrain connects travelers to the airport’s terminals and parking lots, along with NJ TRANSIT and other rail lines.
Port Authority officials said around 5:30 p.m. AirTrain service was partially restored between Terminal C and the Newark Airport station. Connecting buses were provided between Terminal C and Terminals A and B. Additional buses were running from the Newark Airport station to alleviate crowding.
Shortly after, full AirTrain service was restored.