Silverman: It’s Already Draft Season For Jets, Other Bottom Feeders

By Steve Silverman

This is often the most highly anticipated time of year in the NFL, as the game’s best teams make their final preparations for the last two weeks of the season.

The idea is to secure a playoff position – the Giants failed Thursday night but they will be going to the postseason regardless – and improve that seeding, if at all possible.

But to teams like Cleveland, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Chicago and, yes, the New York Jets, there are no playoff preparations. There is only next year, as none of these teams ever gave a hint of being anything more than bottom feeders this year.

As of this moment, the Jets are in position to draft fifth, behind the four teams just mentioned. They don’t have a quarterback – Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg are not the answer – and they will have to go in that direction again this year.

They also need major help on the offensive line, at outside linebacker and a cornerback.

It’s never too early to look at the draft, and while there are many tests for those who will be drafted near the top of the first round, there are several players who are going to remain there barring a serious injury, a serious arrest or a serious drug problem coming to light.

The best player in this year’s draft appears to be Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen, who has the frame at 6-foot-3 and 291 pounds to become a longtime star in the NFL.

Allen was one of the most highly sought after players when he was in high school, and that’s why Nick Saban went after him hard at Alabama. He has lived up to that potential and developed into a major star.

Allen’s greatest strength is coming around the corner with speed and using his bull rush to dominate. Allen has 56 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks, and he has also been credited with 15 quarterback hurries.

Aside from the numbers, Allen has a nonstop motor and is capable of changing the outcome of any game. That’s why he looks like the No. 1 draft pick at this point, and that may not change next spring.

If he forgoes his senior season, Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina would be the top quarterback in the draft. And while he is not the second-best player in college football, he could turn out to be the second pick in the draft.

That’s the way it is for that position, and it’s not going to change anytime in the foreseeable future. A quarterback with potential is going to command a higher draft pick just because of his ability to put points on the scoreboard.

Trubisky has shot up the rankings this year, and much of that is because of his size at 6-3 and 220 pounds. He is also a wonderful athlete who can escape the pass rush, buy time with his feet and pick up key yards on the run.

Trubisky has completed 281 of 408 passes (68.9 percent) for 3,468 yards with 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has a plus arm, with accuracy being his strong suit.

Given his position and his rapidly ascending status, it seems quite likely Trubisky will declare himself eligible for the draft before the Jan. 16 deadline. There already has been a report saying the Jets are intrigued by him.

Defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M appears to be another game-changing player because of his initial burst and ability to rush the passer.

The 6-5, 262-pound Garrett resembles another former Texas A&M star, Von Miller, who helped deliver a Super Bowl title to the Denver Broncos last year. Garrett could also find himself playing outside linebacker at the next level.

He has recorded 15 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks, and he appears to have an NFL future as a game-changing pass rusher.

One of the most glamorous players in the upcoming draft could be Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, who is completing his third season with the Wolverines.

All indications are that Peppers will declare himself eligible, as his mother is interviewing agents in preparation for an NFL career.

Peppers had a remarkable season with the Wolverines, and it was clear he was the best athlete on the field in nearly every game he played.

The East Orange, New Jersey, native is listed as a linebacker, but at 6 feet, 205 pounds, he projects as an NFL safety and a brilliant all-around player who can make contributions on offense and special teams.

Peppers has 66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 167 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown. He is a game-changer at many levels.

Running back Leonard Fournette of LSU has seen his draft stock rise quite a bit this year, and he has Dallas rookie Ezekiel Elliott to thank for it.

While Fournette has been highly thought of at the college level, the value of running backs has been downgraded for a quite a while in the NFL. Elliott was the fourth overall pick by the Cowboys in April, and he has more than lived up to that status with 1,551 rushing yards, a 5.0 yards-per-carry average and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Since NFL teams have rediscovered the importance of the running game when it comes to winning football, the 6-1, 230-pound Fournette will likely benefit as well. He earned elite status during the 2015 season with 1,953 yards, a 6.5 YPC average and 22 touchdowns.

Between injuries and skipping the Citrus Bowl, Fournette will have missed five games this season, resulting in numbers that appear rather pedestrian – 700 yards, the same 6.5 YPC average and eight touchdowns. But he is clearly a stud who can overpower the tackler and dominate the game.

If Elliott had not been as successful as he has been, you would not have seen a top-10 running back drafted in the NFL.

You will with Fournette, who appears to be a potential game-plan changer in the NFL.

