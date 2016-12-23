NYC Food Truck Lunch: “The Fonz” From DiSO’s Italian Sandwich Society

Perry, the founder of New York Street Food, brings you his latest review on New York City street food.

We received a nice surprise this week. One of our favorite food trucks decided to park nearby, on Broadway between 55th & 56th St.

DiSO’s Italian Sandwich Society is a rolling Italian deli, and if you’re lucky, they will park near you. Odds of that have recently doubled, with the addition of a second DiSO’s food truck to their fleet.

The menu is extensive, with tons of Italian meats, cheeses and assorted fixings. You really can’t go wrong with any of the choices, but we couldn’t wait to sink our teeth into a sandwich with breaded chicken cutlet as the base. Luckily, the Daily Specials menu had several options, all with Italian-themed names like Godfather, Serpico, Carmine, and of course, The Fonz.

We selected “The Fonz,” named after that bastion of Italian cool from Happy Days. A full hero gets pricey at $13.50, but you can order half a hero for $9 or have it on focaccia for $9.50. Chances are either of those will fill you up, but we can’t get enough of a good thing, so we asked for a full hero.

Good choice, because this sandwich was one of the most delicious we’ve eaten in a long time. There were a huge amount of goodies in this packed sandwich, starting with two fried chicken cutlets that were still warm on the first bite.

Added to the chicken cutlets were prosciutto, provolone cheese, herbed ricotta spread, balsamic vinegar, basil and cherry peppers.

There were so many flavors in this sandwich, it’s hard to include them all. Breaded chicken was the primary focus, but the cherry peppers, basil and balsamic vinegar were readily apparent. The herbed ricotta spread, prosciutto and provolone cheese were not as strong, but they definitely had an impact on each bite.

The bread provided a good foundation on which to build a great sandwich. It had some crispiness and chewiness, and was enjoyable in its own right. It was also strong enough not to fall apart with all those ingredients on board.

DiSO’s Italian Sandwich Society parks at the usual food truck stops in midtown and downtown. You can find them on Twitter here, on Facebook here, and their website is here.

A delicious Italian hero freshly made with top-notch ingredients. Now that’s an offer we can’t refuse!