SEE IT: Beckham Expresses Frustration In Stadium Tunnel After Giants Fall To Eagles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. let his emotions get the better of him again Thursday night — but at least this time it didn’t come at the detriment of his team.

Following the Giants’ 24-19 loss to the Eagles, Beckham was seen repeatedly banging his head, sans the helmet, into a metal rolling door in a tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field while grunting in frustration.

Giants security guards then consoled the excitable wideout and led him to the locker room while team co-owner John Mara patted him on the back.

A distraught @OBJ_3 after the Giants loss in Philly pic.twitter.com/r0P8CMGky5 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) December 23, 2016

Beckham regained his composure by the time he spoke to reporters about the tough loss.

“We got knocked down early,” he said. “They came out, and they hit us right in the mouth. And we got back up, and we were going to fight the entire time. We knew what kind of game it was going to be. Defense made stop after stop. We’ve just got to put more points on the board.”

Beckham personally had a monster night, catching 11 passes for 150 yards, although he was kept out of the end zone.

The loss prevented the Giants (10-5) from a clinching a playoff spot. Big Blue, however, can still lock up a postseason berth this weekend with a tie or loss by the Lions, Packers or Buccaneers or a loss by the Falcons.

Of course, Thursday night’s incident wasn’t the first time Beckham lost his cool.

The Pro Bowler was suspended for one game last season after he drew three personal fouls against Josh Norman and the Carolina Panthers.

During the Giants’ Sept. 25 loss to Washington this year, Beckham was seen crying on the sideline and striking a kicking net with his helmet.