Report: Talk Growing Of Yankees-Red Sox Series In London

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Arguably the best rivalry in baseball could soon be headed to London.

According to the Boston Herald, talk of a Yankees-Red Sox regular season series across the pond is turning more serious.

The teams’ owners have reportedly been discussing the possibility for a couple of years. Now that there’s a new collective bargaining agreement in place that spells out a commitment to playing games outside the U.S. and Canada, there appears to be more momentum behind the idea.

The Herald reported that the possibility is very much on the table and the matchup could happen as early as 2018, although it added that the chances of it coming to fruition range from realistic to “don’t hold your breath.”

Regardless, the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets are each likely to play in London at some point over the five-year life of the CBA, the Herald reported.

“The Yankees have been at the forefront of suggesting that we bring the great game of baseball to London,” Yankees president Randy Levine told the newspaper in an email. “There have been some meaningful attempts to do so, and we are hopeful and confident that we can play there soon. Playing the Red Sox in London would be a special and unique event.”

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy recently said: “It would be great (to play the Yankees in London). We would really like to do it.”

There are two big challenges, however. The first is that Major League Baseball must determine how it will make up for the gate revenue that will be lost by the teams giving up home games. Also, there is concern that if baseball is introduced to London with such a marquee series as Yankees-Red Sox that there will be a letdown the following year.