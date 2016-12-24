12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Night Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a soggy start to the day, we’ll have clearing skies and much drier conditions – great news for all who are going to Christmas Eve services, last minute travelers, or even for Santa and his reindeer! It’ll be cold overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Tomorrow will be a real treat with plentiful sunshine, light breezes, and highs in the mid 40s – a few degrees above normal. Nothing like the 60s of last year, but at least we won’t be in a deep freeze!
Monday will be a day of change with thickening clouds and a late day/evening rain chance. It’ll be milder still with highs close to 50.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!