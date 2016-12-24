LI Man Arrested After Allegedly Strangling, Beating Dog With Shovel

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Levittown man has been arrested on a cruelty-to-animals charge after Nassau County police said he tried to strangle his dog before hitting it with a shovel.
Michael Gallagher, 56, was awaiting an initial court appearance Saturday, a day after his arrest. It was not immediately clear who would represent him in.
Nassau County police said Gallagher was arrested after a neighbor saw him try to strangle and suffocate his Shepherd-mix dog using a zip tie before putting it in a bag and hitting it with a shovel.
Police say the neighbor confronted Gallagher and he ran away. The dog was taken to Levittown Animal Hospital and euthanized.
Gallagher was arrested at a 7-Eleven location store at 10:30 p.m. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, among other charges.
