Referee Caught Cursing On Live Mic At Jets-Patriots Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Merry Christmas to all the little kiddies in New England.
Oh, and don’t freeze your (cookies) off.
An embarrassing live mic incident at the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Saturday broadcast a naughty word to the rain-soaked Christmas Eve crowd at Gillette Stadium.
Referee Gene Steratore forgot to turn his microphone off when he told a colleague, “Get a towel.” The next words over the loudspeaker were, “Did you put any of that warm skin (expletive) on your hands?”
After one more remark, Steratore’s microphone went silent.
