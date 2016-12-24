Families Celebrate First Night Of Chanukah As Festival Of Lights Starts At Sundown Saturday

ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The first night of Chanukah, known as the “festival of lights,” started at sundown Saturday.

For the Fried family on Long Island, tradition is homemade. They made their own menorahs along with oil-based foods like jelly doughnuts and potato latkes, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“We have white, we have immigrant, we have handicapped and we have people that are older. And so we have as many different kinds of lifestyles all here on one menorah,” Dr. Norman Fried said.

“I love it when I wake up in the morning and the kids come downstairs and they say, ‘this must be Chanukah,’ because they can smell the oil,” Norman added.

Web Extra: NYC’s Best Restaurants For Latkes: Katz’s Deli, Ben’s Best, More

It’s a holiday wrapped in history and faith, dating back to 165 BCE when the Jews prevailed over their oppressors who desecrated the holy temple and who outlawed the tenants of Judaism. It’s also a celebration of light chasing away the forces of evil and darkness, like the small one-day supply of oil that burned for eight days.

“It’s a time for our family to all get together, and spend time together and just enjoy each other’s company,” Beth Fried said.

More: Tricks To Preparing The Crispiest Latke This Chanukah

“This is the darkest time of the year, and we get to bring light into the darkest part of our days and remind ourselves that there really is so much light from the inside that emanates to everybody on the outside,” Norman said.

Across the Metropolitan area, public menorahs will be lit throughout the week.