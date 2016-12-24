Charges Dropped Against Suspect In Death Of Popular Radio DJ, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Charges have been dropped against a man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a popular Latin music radio DJ.

Jean Paul Guerrero, better known as DJ Jinx Paul on La Mega 97.9, was hit by a car while crossing a street in Brooklyn early Monday. Police say Guerrero was hit by a black Nissan Maxima going at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then fled the scene, according to investigators.

A 27-year-old man surrendered at the 75th Precinct on Friday morning, police said.

Sources told CBS2 there was not enough evidence to prove the man in custody was behind the wheel during the incident.

Investigators first found the man after a worker at a body shop told police that the vehicle in question came in for repairs on the same day the 39-year-old radio DJ was fatally struck.

The body shop employee told investigators that the owner of the vehicle appeared like a normal customer except for his insistence that he didn’t want the car parked outside.

Guerrero started DJ’ing at the age of 9 and worked in over 100 clubs and lounges throughout New York City, according to the station’s website.

