Where’s Santa? NORAD Tracks Kris Kringle’s Christmas Journey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Santa Claus is coming town — and you can track where he’s headed next.

The North American Aerospace Defense Council is keeping tabs on Kris Kringle with their annual “Santa Tracker,” which documents Santa’s journey across the globe delivering presents.

According to NORAD, Claus kicked off his journey in the Eastern hemisphere, dropping off more than a billion presents at major cities in China, India, New Zealand and Australia, and other areas around Asia.

NORAD has been giving updates on Santa’s whereabouts on their Twitter page. You can also see which cities Santa has visited by clicking here.

Santa is moving along quite well. Look at all those gifts already delivered. pic.twitter.com/coWUj8tKBE — NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2016

Bangkok, Thailand is coming up and Santa is on his way! #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/PlRH8Dz4IU — NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2016

Looks like the Santa track has the Jolly old Elf headed in the direction of Kabul in the near future pic.twitter.com/W8OW9Meeep — NORAD Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2016

NORAD has tracked Santa’s for the last 60 years.