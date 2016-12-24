Increased NYPD Presence At NYC Churches Following ISIS Threat

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are stepping up patrols at New York City churches after ISIS called for attacks targeting places of worship and other holiday gathering sites over the weekend.

The increased patrols come after the FBI issued a bulletin warning for “lone wolf” attacks, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

On Friday night, metal barriers were set up in areas surrounding St. Patrick’s Cathedral, as police vehicles remained parked outside.

The warnings did not stop a steady stream of parishioners from entering and exiting the church.

“Being in the city all the time, and working in the city, I’m always looking around and keeping on my toes,” one parishioner told Hall.

“It is a little concerning, talking about ISIS, but pretty sure the NYPD will handle the situation, so I’m not too worried about it,” another man said.

Authorities say there are no credible threats against St. Patrick’s or any other place of worship in New York City at this time.

The FBI is tracking the threat’s credibility, saying “we continue to work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners should there be any potential threat to public safety.”

The NYPD is urging the public to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.