Snow Warnings In Midwest Pose Potential Woes For Holiday Travelers

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’ll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it’s likely to cause troublesome travel.

A large swath of the Dakotas is under a blizzard warning Sunday and Monday, with the National Weather Service forecasting heavy snow and strong winds. To the east, parts of central Minnesota are under an ice storm warning.

Much of Idaho and Montana is under a winter storm advisory, and Utah and the northeast corner of Colorado are under a winter storm warning.

Strong winter storm from Rockies to Upper Midwest this weekend. #Blizzard for northern Plains. Travel impacted. https://t.co/GIrv1srJLh pic.twitter.com/pRMhbmf2Al — NWS (@NWS) December 24, 2016

Forecasters cautioned drivers to keep alternate routes in mind and prepare for possible delays. Air travel wasn’t yet impacted Saturday at the nation’s major airports.

The Storm Prediction Center cautioned that warm, humid air could cause severe weather in the lower Plains, Arkansas and Oklahoma on Sunday.

It’s a different story across the Tri-State, with warmer temperatures and no signs of snow.

New York City got off to a soggy start Saturday, with rain expected to last through the early afternoon and highs in the upper 40s.

Clear skies are expected in the Tri-State through Christmas Day, with temperatures in the mid-40s and plenty of sunshine.

