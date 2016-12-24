Woman Killed In Fire, Husband Suffers Smoke Inhalation Trying To Save Her

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman was killed in a fire on Friday evening and her husband suffered smoke inhalation trying to save her, fire officials said.
Emergency crews were called to 25 West Side Avenue in the hamlet of East Quogue shortly before 4:15 p.m.
Officers arrived to find 48-year-old Freddy Berrato frantically trying to get back into the burning home, saying his wife was still inside, officials said.
Firefighters were able to enter the house and found the body of 68-year-old Linda Berry inside.
Berrato was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
A Southampton police officer was also treated for an eye injury he got while trying to get into the house. He was later released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it did not appear to be suspicious.