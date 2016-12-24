Jets’ Bowles Rejoins Team After ‘Undisclosed Illness,’ Will Attend Saturday Game

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has rejoined the team after being hospitalized Friday with what the team called an “undisclosed illness.”

The Jets announced that Bowles has arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning. He will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium for its game against the New England Patriots.

It was uncertain if Bowles would direct the team from the sideline, as he usually does, or from the coaches’ booth.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where general manager Mike Maccagnan visited him. Maccagnan has remained in constant contact with Bowles, who wants to coach the game but will need to be cleared by doctors.

Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell, who ran the Jets’ walkthrough practice, had been told on the team’s flight Friday that he would fill if Bowles could not serve as coach.

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets. He got his tenure off to a promising start with a 10-6 season that finished a win shy of a playoff appearance.

This is the second health-related situation Bowles has dealt with since coming to the Jets. In February, he had a benign golf ball-sized mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season and didn’t require any additional surgery.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)