12/25 CBS2 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

December 25, 2016 11:00 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning & Merry Christmas, everybody! It’s going to be a gorgeous holiday across the entire area. Starting off chilly with temps in the 20s & 30s – 36 in NYC…so dress warmly if you’re heading out for morning mass. We’ll warm up to a high of 46 later this afternoon, which is quite mild for this time of year.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a day of increasing clouds and a slight chance of a few showers late in the afternoon & evening. It’ll be mild again with temps near 50 degrees, so we don’t anticipate major freezing issues.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week with temps getting into the mid 50s along with afternoon clearing.

Have a wonderful Christmas Day everybody!

