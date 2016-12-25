12/25 CBS2 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning & Merry Christmas, everybody! It’s going to be a gorgeous holiday across the entire area. Starting off chilly with temps in the 20s & 30s – 36 in NYC…so dress warmly if you’re heading out for morning mass. We’ll warm up to a high of 46 later this afternoon, which is quite mild for this time of year.
Tomorrow will be a day of increasing clouds and a slight chance of a few showers late in the afternoon & evening. It’ll be mild again with temps near 50 degrees, so we don’t anticipate major freezing issues.
Tuesday will be the mildest day of the week with temps getting into the mid 50s along with afternoon clearing.
Have a wonderful Christmas Day everybody!