Post-Christmas Shopping Tips: Sales, Returns And What To Buy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stores and malls get crowded after Christmas, as people look to make returns, take advantage of sales, or cash in on gift cards.

Benjamin Glaser, features editor at DealNews, sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to share his post-Christmas shopping tips so you can make the most out of those holiday markdowns.

Grymes: What do you do with the gifts that you get but you don’t want?

Glaser: If possible, it’s best to have a receipt. If you’re trying to make a return, of course, this could be a little difficult if you didn’t get a receipt.

Grymes: What do you think about re-gifting?

Glaser: I don’t think it’s a dirty word — what’s wrong with passing along a gift to someone who will be able to take full advantage of it?

Grymes: When is the best time to make a return?

Glaser: If you want the most spending power for your credit, you probaby want to do it right away so you can take advantage of the after-Christmas sales. If you want to avoid the crowds, wait two weeks. Of course, you need to make sure that the store will still accept the return.

Grymes: What are the best things to buy, if you are looking to buy, after Christmas?

Glaser: After-Christmas sales dominated by clothing, so that should be the number one thing for saving money on your list.

