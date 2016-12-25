12/25 CBS2 Christmas Night Weather

BREAKING: Singer George Michael Dies At Age Of 53 | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

December 25, 2016 2:42 PM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Merry Christmas all! The weather sure was superb on this holiday with sunny skies and temps in the 50s for some. We’ll have plunging temps tonight as we bottom out around 30 degrees. Bundle up if you’re going out!

Tomorrow will be a day of change as clouds roll in during the morning. There could be a few spotty showers during the day, and maybe some freezing drizzle north & west of NYC…so be cautious if you’re out on the roads! It’ll feel chilly with temps in the mid 40s.

Temps will actually rise tomorrow night into Tuesday morning with a few showers continuing, and we’ll top out in the mid 50s Tuesday morning! Expect a cold front to clear us out Tuesday afternoon and send temps plunging.

Have a great night everyone!

