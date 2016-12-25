Citymeals On Wheels Delivers Hot Food To Those In Need

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All across the Tri-State area Sunday, Christmas celebrations focused on faith, family, and food.

For many New Yorkers in need, a hot holiday meal was delivered through the kindness of neighbors.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with 94-year-old Alice Douglas of Brooklyn. For her, the volunteer at her door Sunday may as well have been Santa Claus.

Citymeals on Wheels delivers a hot lunch to her door every day — even on holidays, which is when she needs help the most.

“A lot of times I can’t stand up,” she said. “I’m 94-years-old, I can’t do much.”

This Christmas marks 35 years that Citymeals has been delivering food daily to 18,000 home-bound seniors in New York.

Executive Director Beth Shapiro says the program is for people who are too old or frail to shop or cook for themselves.

“We’re making sure they know New Yorkers are thinking about them on the holidays,” she said.

Chefs at the organization’s Williamsburg kitchen were at 3 a.m. cooking 900 meals for people across all five boroughs.

Ricardo Morales is one of many who are dedicated to the cause. He tells CBS2 that while today may be Christmas — he puts love into the food he makes every single day.