Singer George Michael Dies At Age Of 53

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Singer George Michael has died at the age of 53, according to his publicist.

Michael rose to fame in the 1980’s as a member of the musical duo Wham! and continued his career as a successful solo artist.

He enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Young Guns (Go For It)” and “Freedom.”

As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.

Michael passed away peacefully in his sleep at his country home in England, according to his publicist.

His exact cause of death is not known at this time.

