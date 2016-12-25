2 Dead, 4 Wounded In Mount Vernon Nightclub Shooting

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed, including the owner of a nightclub in Westchester, and four others were wounded in a shooting early Christmas morning.

Shots were fired near the entrance of The Mansion club around 4:30 a.m., 1010 WINS Roger Stern reported.

Mount Vernon Police Captain Edward Adinaro said the 36-year-old shooter, whose identity was not immediately known, was told to leave the premises before he took out a gun and started firing.

“Security personnel immediately tackled him,” Adinaro said. “He was able to free himself, and with the officers on the scene, they were able to further subdue him.”

Mount Vernon spokeswoman Maria Donovan said the early morning shooting Sunday resulted in the death of Oneil Bandoo, who leaves behind a wife and children.

The identity of the second deceased individual is being withheld pending family notification.

The four other victims remain hospitalized, according to authorities.

One woman who did not wish to be named told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz that it’s heartbreaking someone reached for their gun for simply being thrown out of a club.

“You know, people react differently, I don’t know why out of ignorance,” she said. “But you know, I hope they are well with themselves that they took a life for something as so minute as that.”

“No family should ever spend Christmas like this, ever,” Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said.

Authorities say the man was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

