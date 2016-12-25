Pope Francis Wishes Christmas Peace To Those Suffering Through War

VATICAN CITY (CBSNewYork/AP) — Pope Francis has wished Christmas peace for people scarred by wars and those who lost loved ones to terrorism that he says is sowing “fear and death” in many cities and countries.

Speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica Sunday, Francis cited those suffering through the Syrian war, especially during the “most awful battles” in Aleppo. He pressed the international community for a negotiated solution. He urged Israelis and Palestinians to abandon hate and revenge.

Christ is born for us, let us rejoice in the day of our salvation! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 25, 2016

He also lamented that in Nigeria “fundamentalist terrorism exploits even children,” a reference to child suicide-bombers.

He decried conflicts and tensions in Africa, eastern Ukraine, Myanmar, the Korean peninsula, Colombia and Venezuela.

Tens of thousands of faithful entering St. Peter’s Square endured long lines for security checks.

The Pope also gave a somber message during midnight mass at the Vatican, urging Catholics to celebrate the birth of Jesus by thinking about the plight of today’s children. Francis spent most of this year appealing to people around the world to better protect the innocent caught in the crossfire of war.

Thousands also gathered in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate Christmas. Outside Manger Square, the Christmas festivities brought a boost of holiday cheer as the faithful listened to holiday songs and sang carols.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)