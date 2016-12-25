Police Search For Men Tied To 3 Queens Cell Phone Store Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens have tied together armed robberies at three phone stores, saying they’re the work of the same two men.
In all cases, the men have pulled a weapon and made off with phones and other merchandise. They’ve also robbed store workers and customers.
The first incident happened on Nov. 20 at a Sprint Store on Greenpoint Avenue. On Dec. 3, they struck a T-Mobile store on Queens Boulevard, where police say they made off with $600 in merchandise and discharged their weapon.
No injuries were reported.
The men also hit a Sprint location on Junction Boulevard on Dec. 21, police said.
Surveillance images of the men can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.