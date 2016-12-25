Quick Chek Executive Reports To Work On Christmas

BREAKING: Singer George Michael Dies At Age Of 53 | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

December 25, 2016 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Peter Haskell, Quick Chek

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A corporate honcho showed he’s part of the team Sunday by getting in the trenches and pulling a retail shift on Christmas Day.

During the rest of the year, Mike Murphy oversees all of the Quick Chek stores in the area.

This Christmas he was working the coffee department at the Fairfield, NJ store.

“If I can ask people to work for me to do it, I still at least could do the same thing,” Murphy said.

He told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell he has two sons that run stores.


“Last year I was with one son and now this year I’m with another,” he said. “They like to abuse me.

Murphy says Quick Chek stores stay open because their customers need them.

“They’re so desperate for a cup of coffee, they’re still in their pajamas probably because they’ve been up all night wrapping presents,” he said.

Murphy, currently a senior vice president with the company, has been working Christmas for 41 years.

