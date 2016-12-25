Russian Jet Bound For Syria Crashes With 92 People On Board

MOSCOW (CBSNewYork/AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a nationwide day of mourning for victims of the crash of a Russian plane that plunged into the sea with 92 people aboard.

There appeared to be no survivors after the Tu-154 passenger plane operated by the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the Black Sea Sunday minutes after taking off from Sochi. The jet was carrying members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year concert at the Russian military base in Syria. The cause of the crash isn’t immediately known.

A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Russian military officials now say some bodies have been recovered, but rescuers are seeing no sign of any survivors, CBS2 reported.

A Russian official says the crash of a Russian military passenger plane into the Black Sea could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error, but he believes it could not have been terrorism because the plane was operated by the military.

Viktor Ozerov, head of the defense affairs committee at the upper house of Russian parliament, says in remarks carried by the state news agency RIA Novosti that he “totally excludes” terrorism as a possible cause of the crash.

Putin, speaking in televised remarks, announced there will be a day of mourning on Monday.

He says the government will “conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and do everything to support the victims’ families.”

Syrian President Bashar Assad sent a condolence letter to Putin, saying he received news of the crash “with deep grief and sadness.”

Assad expressed his condolences to all the victims’ families, adding that the countries are partners in the war against terrorism.

The Defense Ministry has released a list of the passengers. They include 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, among them its leader, Valery Khalilov. The Alexandrov Ensemble is the official choir of the Russian military, and it also includes a band and a dancing company.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)