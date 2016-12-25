Website Lets People Re-Use Old Shipping Boxes For Goodwill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people find themselves swimming among all the online shipping boxes piled up after the holiday gift rush.
Instead of throwing them away, you can actually re-use them to send some holiday spirit.
The website Givebackbox.com lets you print out shipping labels so you can stuff any cardboard box with unwanted household items or gently worn clothes and then ship them to Goodwill — free of charge.
The company also teamed up with several major retailers that will send you the free shipping label with your order.
For more information on the website’s services, click here.