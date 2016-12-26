COMMUTER ALERT: Power Outage Causes Residual Delays On NYC Subways | Check Latest Traffic

Homeless Man Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl On Long Island Bus, Police Say

December 26, 2016 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Elmont, Long Island, Nassau County Police

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 6-year-old girl while traveling on a bus in Nassau County on Christmas.

Police say Michael Oxios, 62, was on a NICE bus in Elmont at around 3:15 p.m. when he struck the girl and pulled her hair. He then began screaming profanities and struck the girl again.

The child’s mother called police, who arrested Oxios after the bus stopped along Hempstead Turnpike. According to authorities, Oxios was resistant to arrest, and attempted to pull a gun from an officer’s holster during the struggle.

No injuries were reported.

Oxios is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

He will be arraigned in Hempstead court on Monday.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jimeejohnson says:
    December 26, 2016 at 10:56 am

    Tough guy!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia