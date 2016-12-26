Homeless Man Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl On Long Island Bus, Police Say

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 6-year-old girl while traveling on a bus in Nassau County on Christmas.
Police say Michael Oxios, 62, was on a NICE bus in Elmont at around 3:15 p.m. when he struck the girl and pulled her hair. He then began screaming profanities and struck the girl again.
The child’s mother called police, who arrested Oxios after the bus stopped along Hempstead Turnpike. According to authorities, Oxios was resistant to arrest, and attempted to pull a gun from an officer’s holster during the struggle.
No injuries were reported.
Oxios is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.
He will be arraigned in Hempstead court on Monday.
