Jets’ Bowles Meeting With Doctors After Health Scare

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets coach Todd Bowles was scheduled to meet with his doctors Monday after being hospitalized late last week.
Bowles was hospitalized Friday and missed the team flight for Saturday’s 41-3 loss to New England. He flew the day of the game and was on the sideline for the team’s sixth loss in seven games.
Bowles, 53, told reporters after the game the problem was “kidney stones, gallstones, gallbladder” and that he wasn’t certain he would be able to make the game at all.
“I’m OK. Chest was hurting,” Bowles told reporters after the game, adding that he anticipates he will have to undergo a procedure after the season.
MORE: Keidel: Sheldon Richardson Is Talking His Way Out Of Town
Bowles, who is in his second season with the Jets (4-11), also had a health scare in February when a benign mass was removed from his throat.
The Jets are off Monday. Bowles is expected to run practice Tuesday and speak to reporters afterward.
The Jets (4-11) host the Bills on Sunday to end the regular season.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)