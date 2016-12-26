CBS2_header-logo
Large Fight Breaks Out At Roosevelt Field Mall

December 26, 2016 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Nassau County, NCPD, Roosevelt Field Mall

GARDEN CITY N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A large fight broke out in the food court of the Roosevelt Field Mall around 6:30 Monday evening, causing a “large stampede” according to the mall.

The Nassau County Police Department tells CBS2 that people at the mall originally said there was a shooting but those reports have since been discredited.

Police have two people in custody and there are no reported injuries at this time as the mall remains open for business.

The incident in Garden City was cleared within five minutes, according to the mall, and comes less than two hours after a similar occurrence prompted evacuations at the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, NJ.

Nassau County Police are holding a press conference Monday evening.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

