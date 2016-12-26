12/26 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
Pockets of drizzle will dance around the area this afternoon, but we’re not expecting anything all that organized. Temps will climb right through the rush into the mid and upper 40s.
We’ll see more organized areas of showers and light rain this evening into the overnight. And it will be a bit blustery out there with milder winds out of the south and south west. That said, temps will hold steady or rise slightly through the dawn hour to nearly 50°.
Tomorrow will start off a little wet before our cold front pushes though. Thereafter, we’ll see our skies clear with blustery conditions persisting. Highs tomorrow will be another 10° warmer in the mid and upper 50s!
As for Wednesday, we’re expected drier and cooler conditions with highs in the low 40’s.