12/26 CBS2 Monday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a damp and dreary day across the Tri-State with spotty showers and drizzle. Some freezing drizzle has been occurring far north and west of NYC, so please be careful if you’re out on the road this evening. Temps will slowly warm well above freezing though, and will continue overnight. Could have a few spotty rain showers as well heading into the early morning hours.
Temps will surge into the upper 50s tomorrow morning ahead of a strong cold front, and there could be a few showers before lunch time. After that though, we’ll get clearing skies and plunging temps.
Wednesday looks like the pick of the week with sunny skies, dry conditions, and seasonably cool temps in the low 40s. Have a great night!