Delays Continue After Power Outage Stalls Subways On Christmas Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A power outage is causing service changes and delays on more than half a dozen subway lines Monday morning.

More: Check Latest Traffic

The MTA is reporting delays along the A, D, E, F, N, Q and R train lines due to a loss of power at the 7th Avenue stop.

#ServiceAlert: b/d, D, E & F trains have service changes & delays, ongoing 3rd Rail loss of power at 7 Av. View at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2016

#ServiceAlert: b/d, A, D, E, F, N, Q and R trains have service changes & delays, loss of power at 7 Av. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2016

Con Edison told CBS2 the outages started after a fire was reported at an electrical substation on 53rd Street near 7th Avenue, shutting down the third rail shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night. According to Cod Edison, there were 50 percent gas readings in the area at that time, causing risk for an explosion.

Hundreds of passengers were trapped on the tracks on Christmas night. Without electricity, passengers were led to safety by MTA crew members, the FDNY and the NYPD, through dark tunnels and on to nearby platforms.

Riders stuck inside tunnels were also evacuated from stopped trains near the 34th Street, 7th Avenue at 53rd Street and 59th Street-Lexington Avenue stations.

Con Edison and the FDNY say they are working on the issue and trains are safe for travel Monday morning.

The train station at 53rd Street and 7th Ave. reopened after 9 a.m.

Here is a break down of current subway changes, according to the MTA:

D Subway trains are running on the A Subway line between 59 St-Columbus Circle and West 4 St-Washington Square, then over the F Subway line between Broadway-Lafayette St and Coney Island-Stillwell Av in both directions.

There is no service on the E Subway line between World Trade Center and Queens Plaza in both directions, E Subway trains are running on the R Subway line between Queens Plaza and Whitehall St in both directions.

Shuttle bus service is available between Queens Plaza and Roosevelt Island stations.

For Court Square-23 St, take 7 Subway train service instead.

For Lexington Av-53 St and 5 Av-53 St, take E Subway or F Subway trains to Lexington Av-59 St and transfer to the 6 Subway train to nearby 51 St station.

For Lexington Av-63 St, take E Subway and F Subway trains stopping at nearby Lexington Av-59 St.

For 57 St, 7 Av, 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and 42 St-Bryant Park, take E Subway trains stopping at nearby N Subway line stations.

For 23 St and 14 St, take E Subway trains stopping at nearby N Subway line stations.

For Grand St station, take D Subway trains stopping at nearby East Broadway F Subway station.

As an alternative, for service between Queens and Manhattan, use 7 Subway and N Subway train service.

The MTA is urging commuters to allow for additional travel time.