COMMUTER ALERT: Power Outage Causes Delays On NYC Subways | Check Latest Traffic

Rapper Troy Ave In Stable Condition Following Brooklyn Shooting

December 26, 2016 8:38 AM
Filed Under: 50 Cent, Brooklyn, Troy Av

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rapper Troy Ave is reported in fair condition Monday morning, after being shot in Brooklyn on Christmas night.

Attorney Scott Lemon says his client, whose real name is Roland Collins, was on his way to visit family Sunday evening when he was shot twice while sitting in his car at an intersection in Flatbush.

The 31-year-old got a visit from fellow New York City rapper 50 Cent at the hospital.

Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas

A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

The gunman is still on the loose.

Collins is free on bail following his May arrest in connection with a fatal shooting inside a popular Manhattan concert venue.

He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges. He also was shot in that incident.

