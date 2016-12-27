12/27 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
It’s looking better this afternoon as we say so long to this morning’s rain. It will be a breezy and mild one out there with temps well above normal in the 50s!
Temps tumble a bit tonight. And with the wind, it will only feel like 25-30° around sunrise! Expect lows in the mid 30s or so.
Tomorrow’s fine, just a mix of sun and clouds with temps running closer to normal. Highs will be on the chilly side in the low 40s.
As for Thursday, we’ll see our next system arrive with a combination of rain and snow expected; light snowfall amounts are possible for parts of the area.