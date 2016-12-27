12/27 CBS2 Tuesday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a day it turned out to be! We cracked 60° in NYC for the first time in a month and some spots were a few degrees warmer than that. Things will change big time tonight though as a cold front will exit the area, sending temps plunging. Expect an overnight low in the 20s & 30s, along with clear skies.
Tomorrow looks like a nice day but it will be much colder – temps will only top off in the low & mid 40s, but thankfully it will be dry.
Thursday looks like a messy day with a storm system off the coast that will bring a wintry mix of rain, ice, and snow to parts of the area. As of now it doesn’t look like a tremendous storm, but it would be enough to impact travel.
Stay tuned for the latest!