12/27 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Tuesday morning all! Make sure you have the umbrella handy this morning as you head out to work…some spotty showers will move through, but it will be mild! Expect high temps in the upper 50s to near 60 in spots today ahead of a cold front.

Things get colder this evening as the cold front works through and temps will fall back into the 30s overnight. Wednesday looks like the pick of the week with sunshine and seasonably cool temps in the low 40s.

Then we’ll keep an eye on Thursday as a storm forms & passes off the coast. Just how close & how strong it gets will determine the exact impacts…but there could be a wintry mix to rain for most and snow far inland…We’ll keep an eye on that chance.

Have a great day!