Baby Jesus Statue Stolen From Suffolk County Church

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the apparent theft of a baby Jesus statue from an East Islip church.
An unknown person stole the statue from a nativity scene in front of St. Mary’s Church located at 118 West Main St, according to police.
Authorities think the theft occurred sometime between Sunday at 1:15 p.m and Monday at 9 a.m.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Hate Crimes Unit at 631-852-6181 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.