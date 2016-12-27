Baby Jesus Statue Stolen From Suffolk County Church

December 27, 2016 8:35 PM
Filed Under: East Islip, Long Island, Suffolk County

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Suffolk County Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the apparent theft of a baby Jesus statue from an East Islip church.

An unknown person stole the statue from a nativity scene in front of St. Mary’s Church located at 118 West Main St, according to police.

Authorities think the theft occurred sometime between Sunday at 1:15 p.m and Monday at 9 a.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Hate Crimes Unit at 631-852-6181 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia