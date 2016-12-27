NYC Bars With The Best Signature Cocktails Right Now

By Allen Foster

There was a time when a shot and a beer were sufficient to satisfy. But as the nation’s palates have become more and more sophisticated and discerning, crafting the perfect cocktail has become a fine art. It’s not just about the quality of ingredients, it’s about balance and blend, creating a whole that is superior to the sum of it’s parts. Here is a list of five of the most notable signature cocktails in New York.

The Richardson

451 Graham Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 389-0839

www.therichardsonnyc.com

The Richardson is an atmospheric establishment located at the intersection of Greenpoint and Williamsburg that espouses a simple yet effective philosophy: “Not done fancy, just done right.” There are a half dozen house cocktails on the menu, any one of which would curl your toes in delight, but it’s the “Handsome Devil,” made with orange bitters, ginger syrup, Austrian apricot liqueur, Campari, and splashed with 101-proof straight bourbon that is the must-try option.

Cienfuegos

95 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

(212) 614-6818

www.cienfuegosny.com

Cienfuegos is a Cuban oasis located between 1st and Avenue A in Manhattan. The warm and welcoming design offers the ambience of dining with a large gathering of good friends. Specializing in all things rum, one of their killer cocktails is the “House Zombie,” a potent elixir containing El Dorado 151, Appleton V/X, Coruba, Curaçao, El Dorado 3-Year White, Barbancourt 4-Year Angostura, Absinthe, maraschino, passion fruit, grapefruit, lime, orgeat and cinnamon.

Hotel Delmano

82 Berry St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 387-1945

www.hoteldelmano.com

Located a cozy six blocks from the East River Ferry’s N. 6th Street dock is the exquisitely ornate Hotel Delmano. Besides a vast assortment of premium specialty spirits and a 100-bottle wine list, the establishment features an expansive seasonal cocktail menu of original staff recipes. Instead of perusing over 20 signature cocktails, just go bold and take a romp in the “Devil’s Garden,” a chipotle infused Mezcal with Cynar, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and mint bitters that is shaken to perfection.

Clover Club

210 Smith St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 855-7939

www.cloverclubny.com

