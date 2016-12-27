NYC Bars With The Best Signature Cocktails Right Now

By Allen Foster
There was a time when a shot and a beer were sufficient to satisfy. But as the nation’s palates have become more and more sophisticated and discerning, crafting the perfect cocktail has become a fine art. It’s not just about the quality of ingredients, it’s about balance and blend, creating a whole that is superior to the sum of it’s parts. Here is a list of five of the most notable signature cocktails in New York.
The Richardson
451 Graham Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(718) 389-0839
www.therichardsonnyc.com
The Richardson is an atmospheric establishment located at the intersection of Greenpoint and Williamsburg that espouses a simple yet effective philosophy: “Not done fancy, just done right.” There are a half dozen house cocktails on the menu, any one of which would curl your toes in delight, but it’s the “Handsome Devil,” made with orange bitters, ginger syrup, Austrian apricot liqueur, Campari, and splashed with 101-proof straight bourbon that is the must-try option.
Cienfuegos
95 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
(212) 614-6818
www.cienfuegosny.com
Cienfuegos is a Cuban oasis located between 1st and Avenue A in Manhattan. The warm and welcoming design offers the ambience of dining with a large gathering of good friends. Specializing in all things rum, one of their killer cocktails is the “House Zombie,” a potent elixir containing El Dorado 151, Appleton V/X, Coruba, Curaçao, El Dorado 3-Year White, Barbancourt 4-Year Angostura, Absinthe, maraschino, passion fruit, grapefruit, lime, orgeat and cinnamon.
Hotel Delmano
82 Berry St.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 387-1945
www.hoteldelmano.com
Located a cozy six blocks from the East River Ferry’s N. 6th Street dock is the exquisitely ornate Hotel Delmano. Besides a vast assortment of premium specialty spirits and a 100-bottle wine list, the establishment features an expansive seasonal cocktail menu of original staff recipes. Instead of perusing over 20 signature cocktails, just go bold and take a romp in the “Devil’s Garden,” a chipotle infused Mezcal with Cynar, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and mint bitters that is shaken to perfection.
Clover Club
210 Smith St.
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 855-7939
www.cloverclubny.com
The original Clover Club was a select group of Philadelphia journalists who met once a month to dine, drink, and converse. Celebrate the season with a scrumptious “Apple Turnover” cocktail, featuring a mouthwatering blend of Scotch, Calvados, apple liqueur, lemon, ginger, and cinnamon.
Death & Co
433 E. 6th St.
New York, NY 10009
(212) 388-0882
www.deathandcompany.com
Death & Co is the East Village’s cocktail institution. Winner of “Best American Cocktail Bar” and “World’s Best Cocktail Menu” at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited awards, this establishment is a recognized leader in the cocktail industry. The staff-created menu changes twice a year and has featured hundreds of adventurous recipes.