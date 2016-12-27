Police Search For Suspect In Brighton Beach Bar Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video assaulting another man at a Brooklyn bar earlier this month.
Investigators say the man, believed to be in his 50s, punched a 29-year-old man in the face and hit him repeatedly in the head with an unknown blunt object.
The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition.
Police say the incident happened on Dec. 17 at the Velvet Rope Bar and Lounge in Brighton Beach.
Surveillance footage of the incident can be viewed above.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.