Woman Pistol Whipped, Cell Phones Taken During Brooklyn Home Invasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have asked the public for help in identifying two men who broke into a Brooklyn home earlier this month.
At 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, two men followed a 41-year-old woman o a home near Flatbush Ave and Avenue K.
The men pistol whipped the woman and stabbed her in the leg, before a resident inside opened the door.
The men took two cell phones before fleeing the scene in a black SUV. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.
Police have described the suspects as black men between 30 and 40-years-old. Both men were between 5’9″ and 6’0″, one man was seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, the other wore a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a tan winter hat.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.