Carnegie Deli To Close This Week After 80 Years In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After eight decades in New York City, the Carnegie Deli is days away from slicing its last over-sized sandwich.
People of all ages have been lining up down the block to sink their teeth into the famous pastrami sandwiches one last time.
The iconic deli opened back in 1937 right across from Carnegie Hall on Seventh Avenue. Movie director Woody Allen even made the deli one of the stars of his 1984 comedy “Broadway Danny Rose.”
Marian Harper Levine – whose family has owned the restaurant since 1976 – announced in September that the restaurant will be closing for good on Dec. 31.
In April 2015, the deli was forced to close for 10 months after Con Edison crews found it had been improperly siphoning natural gas for close to six years. At the time, Harper told CBS2 she didn’t know about the illegal tapping and paid Con Ed more than $40,000 for the gas.
Fans will still be able to visit the company’s other locations in Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.