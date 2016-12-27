3 Dead, Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Cross Bronx Expressway

December 27, 2016 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Cross Bronx Expressway, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were killed and several others wounded in a multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer crashed into several cars in the eastbound lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway near Jerome Avenue at around 5:45 a.m.

Three people were killed. Two others were taken to St. Barnabus Hospital in serious condition, and three were being evaluated on the scene.

Officials are advising travelers to plan alternate route, as closes and delays affect routes to the George Washington Bridge  and the Cross Bronx Expressway at Webster Ave.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

