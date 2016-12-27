Blaze Rips Through Irvington Home, 1 Dead

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in a fire that ripped through a three-family home in New Jersey overnight.
Authorities say the call for a fire at the house on 40th Street in Irvington came in at around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
It was not immediately clear how many people were at the residence when the blaze broke out. Firefighters say by the time they arrived at the scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames, and they were unable to reach one victim.
“Fully involved two-and-a-half story frame — we had an occupant trapped on the third floor,” Irvington Fire Dept. Captain Mike Torisello said. “We tried to gain access, the guys did a great job trying to get in the front door. There was so much fire they had to back out and they weren’t able to get to the victim in time.”
The person who was killed was not immediately identified.
The top floor of the home was completely gutted by flames, with the bottom floor suffering considerable damage as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.