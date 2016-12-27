CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Huntington Officials Eye Air BnB Regulations Amid Complaints From Residents

December 27, 2016 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Air BnB, Carolyn Gusoff, Huntington

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Air BnB and other short-term rental services have come under fire in the suburbs where the revolving door of strangers has towns and villages upset.

As CBS2’S Carolyn Gusoff reported, the Town of Huntington has become the latest to propose rental limits.

College professor Shawn Welnak rents out a bedroom in his quaint Huntington home. It brings in much needed extra income that helps pay off the loans he needed to earn his doctorate.

“It’s essential for us to stay here. Between $9,000 and $6,000 a year, supplemented, taxed income, that just makes it possible,” he said.

The extra Air BnB income will vanish if the Town of Huntington goes through with a proposal to prohibit short-term rentals under 30 days.

“My fiance and I will have to move,” Welnak said, “That makes it able for us to live here.”

Councilman Mark Cuthbertson is pushing to rein in rentals amid complaints about traffic and safety.

“Strangers are coming to someone’s house on a consistent basis to rent it out, and that’s not what is expected in a residential area,” he said.

The debate has been simmering across Long Island and the country ever since the sharing economy reached into suburban neighborhoods.

While residents struggling to make ends meet, find the passive income a lifeline — neighbors complain about a revolving door of so-called fly by night guests and unfamiliar faces.

“Like a bed and breakfast kind of thing. I pay too many taxes in this town to have that going on,” one resident said.

Towns and villages have enacted minimum stays to prevent entire houses from being rented out as investments. Air BnB said the majority of Long Island hosts live there and list spare rooms, and that guests spend money at local businesses.

“I think people should definitely have the right to choose if they want to have somebody in their home because it is their home,” a resident said.

Welnack insists he is respectful of his neighbors who didn’t want to comment.

“I go out of my way to make sure when people stay here they are not even parked on the road,” he said.

He’ll attend a January 10 hearing to urge a compromise so that new regulations don’t hurt more residents than they help.

The councilman said they will consider changing bed and breakfast laws to allow short-term rentals if the host complies with safety and parking regulations.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia