Kitten Survives Nearly 600-Mile Ride Under Car Hood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cat is proving Christmas miracles really do come true.
A New York man says he was driving down to Virginia to visit family last week and stopped on I-81 to get gas.
Lance Gallimore then popped the hood and saw a kitten had come along for the ride, and survived the nearly 600-mile trip.
It’s the same kitten he saw hanging around his home back in Fort Drum, about an hour north of Syracuse.
Gallimore says he took the cat to the vet, where it was treated for dehydration.
The best part, the kitten was adopted on Christmas by a close family member.