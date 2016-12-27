CBS2_header-logo
wcbs_880
1010wins
wfan
wlny_1055
Man, Woman Arrested On Separate Leandra’s Law Charges In Suffolk County

December 27, 2016 11:24 AM

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man and woman are facing charges of driving under the influence in two separate crashes in Suffolk County on Monday afternoon.

In the first incident police say Veronica Valentine, 50, of Ronkonkoma, was intoxicated when she crashed a 2005 Ford Explorer through a fence and hit a tree off Express Drive South at around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say she has swerved to avoid hitting a dog that was in the road.

Valentine’s 8-year-old son was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Later that afternoon, police say Stanley Battle, 32, of Commack, was driving a 2005 Mercedes-Benz on the Sunrise Highway north service road in North Bellport when he drove his vehicle into a hot dog truck parked near Station Road at around 3:50 p.m.

Battle’s 19-month-old daughter, who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Police say Battle was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Battle and Valentine were both charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

Both will be arraigned in Suffolk Country court this week.

 

