Woman Killed, 4 Others Hurt In Chain-Reaction Crash On Long Island

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A woman was killed and several other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that sent one car into a pizzeria on Long Island.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in East Northport.

Karla Kovach, 52, was driving her Kia northbound on Larkfield Road when police said she struck a Nissan.

The impact of the crash sent the Nissan into Mario’s Pizzeria, seriously injuring the driver, police said.

The Kia kept going, hitting the back a Mercedes, which then rear-ended a Cadillac.

Kovach was taken to Huntington Hospital, where she died.

Three people inside the Mercedes, including two children, suffered minor injuries.

The Cadillac driver and his passenger were not hurt.

One employee inside the pizzeria at the time of the crash also escaped injury.

The Kia was impounded for a safety inspection.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

