NJ Woman, Young Girl Missing During Road Trip To North Carolina

December 27, 2016 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Barbara Briley, LaMyra Briley

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are searching for a New Jersey mother and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter. The pair went missing during a road trip to North Carolina.

As CBS2 reported, Barbara and LaMyra Briley left Mays Landing to see relatives for Christmas. They were last seen asking for directions at a Virginia gas station on Christmas Eve.

Barbara called after that to say they were stuck in traffic. Since then, they have been unreachable by phone.

“I’m going to go with — she got lost in the mountains, reception got bad, car broke down, and she just waiting for someone to see her. That’s the only thing I’m thinking about. Not going to think about nothing negative,” Barbara’s grandson Jamero said.

Barbara’s family said she’s a retired NJ Transit driver and is used to long drives.

They said she is in good health and always returns calls.

 

 

