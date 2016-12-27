CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Hartnett: Rangers Must Figure Out A Way To Let McDonagh Create

Girardi Has Struggled Mightily, So Vigneault Must Remedy Blueshirts' Key Defense Pairing Immediately December 27, 2016 9:29 AM
Filed Under: New York Rangers, Sean Hartnett

By Sean Hartnett
» More Columns

Alain Vigneault has a big call to make to fix the Rangers’ longest-standing issue.

As detailed in last Wednesday’s column, the Blueshirts do not possess a natural fit to occupy the top-pairing, right-sided defenseman role alongside captain Ryan McDonagh.

MOREHartnett: Gorton Faces Tall Order Revamping Right Side Of Rangers’ Defense

Getting the most out of McDonagh is paramount for the present and future of both the player and the franchise. For every night he is saddled with aging alternate captain Dan Girardi on his right side, McDonagh is being stunted from truly showcasing his offensive flair. He’s spending far too much time in his own end putting out fires because of his partner’s sagging play.

Through 36 games, Vigneault has mostly stuck with McDonagh-Girardi as his top pairing. To be exact, 73 percent of McDonagh’s five-on-five ice time this season has been with Girardi. McDonagh is capable of playing like a Norris Trophy candidate, but has been weighed down by another poor campaign from Girardi. Out of 141 NHL defensemen to skate at least 400 five-on-five minutes, the 32-year-old is tied for third-worst with a Corsi For percentage of 43.5. Only Kevin Bieksa of the Anaheim Ducks and Ben Chiarot of the Ottawa Senators have fared worse than Girardi.

Slow-footed and overmatched against the league’s best, Girardi is no longer capable of being effective in a top-pairing role. It’s long overdue for Vigneault to switch things up, but he’s balked at making the key change to his defensive pairs and instead has focused on secondary alterations.

The latest of which came Friday night ahead of a 7-4 thrashing at the hands of the streaking Minnesota Wild, who have now rattled off 10 straight victories. Rookie defenseman Brady Skjei was scratched in favor of seldom-used Adam Clendening. It was the second consecutive game that the Rangers surrendered seven goals, having lost 7-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins three days earlier.

“I thought the last little while here, he had struggled,” Vigneault said of the decision to scratch Skjei. “When we analyzed our scoring chances and all the other components that go into making a decision, we felt it was time to take him out of the lineup.”

Now is the time to remedy the root cause of the Rangers’ problems. The third-place Blueshirts sit in the middle of a five-way grapple for Metropolitan Division supremacy. Only six points separate the first-place Columbus Blue Jackets and the fifth-place Philadelphia Flyers. Much can be gained or lost in the tight divisional race, depending on how quickly Vigneault frees McDonagh from Girardi.

The two candidates most likely in line for a promotion to play alongside McDonagh are fellow left-handers Nick Holden and Skjei. Holden enjoyed a fruitful spell on the first pair earlier this season, though he has since formed a rock-solid partnership with alternate captain Marc Staal. Overall, Holden has provided the Rangers with dependable play in both ends of the rink while contributing 16 points through 36 games.

An intriguing option would be moving Skjei straight out of the press box and into the first pair. Skjei looked excellent skating on either side during the 2016 playoffs, contributing two assists in five games. He has collected 15 points through 35 games this season while mostly playing in the third pair alongside Kevin Klein.

Judging by the way Vigneault operates, he tends to give veterans more leeway and is stricter with rookies. His irritation over Skjei’s subpar outing in the recent Pittsburgh loss is going to be fresh in his mind. So, maybe Holden jumping back on the top pair is more realistic. What AV can’t do is keep giving Girardi a free pass and banking on his game to turn around.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia