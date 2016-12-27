Finishing Touches To Be Put On New Year’s Eve Ball In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Workers will put the final touches on the crystal ball for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.
The last of the 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles that cover the 12-foot Times Square ball will be placed on Tuesday.
Each year since 2007, the ball has featured designs reflecting different themes, including “gift of wonder” and “gift of fortitude.”
This year, 288 of those triangles will feature a new design reflecting the “gift of kindness.” The design of rosettes and fronds symbolize unity and togetherness “reaching out in an expression of kindness.”
The nearly 12,000-pound crystal ball will be illuminated with thousands of LED bulbs.
On Saturday night, outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will press the button to begin the ball drop.
The button launches a 60-second countdown to the new year.